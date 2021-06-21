Professiona, Luxury, corporate, Modern, creative Business Card T

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Features:
Size: 3.5”x2” with .25” bleed
Print-ready 300 DPI CMYK Color Mode
5 Color Variation design
Free font used
Ready to Print, just add in your details
Fully Editable Well-organized Layer
Easy to Edit with Extensive help file included
Adobe CC Version used
File Included:
-PSD (Adobe Photoshop CC version)
-Help file (Full details in file edit)
If you like my design and want to make a design from me, please contact me by this e-mail: rahulsd380@gmail.com
Thanks for you time.
Best Regard
Rahul