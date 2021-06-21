Rahul SD

Professiona, Luxury, corporate, Modern, creative Business Card T

Rahul SD
Rahul SD
  • Save
Professiona, Luxury, corporate, Modern, creative Business Card T orange personal card professional
Download color palette

Features:
Size: 3.5”x2” with .25” bleed
Print-ready 300 DPI CMYK Color Mode
5 Color Variation design
Free font used
Ready to Print, just add in your details
Fully Editable Well-organized Layer
Easy to Edit with Extensive help file included
Adobe CC Version used
File Included:
-PSD (Adobe Photoshop CC version)
-Help file (Full details in file edit)

If you like my design and want to make a design from me, please contact me by this e-mail: rahulsd380@gmail.com

Thanks for you time.
Best Regard
Rahul

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Rahul SD
Rahul SD

More by Rahul SD

View profile
    • Like