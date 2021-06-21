This began as a texture experiment in Blender 3D. It ended up as a gummy, purple, messy thing (and I love it). I posted this on Hic et Nunc as a part of #HENthousand. Minted at 10,000 OBJKTs, and priced at 1 XTZ each.

For those interested in #NFT work, you can visit and purchase the art here: https://www.hicetnunc.xyz/objkt/142459