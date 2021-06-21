Makers Company

TownSquares: Aoshima

TownSquares: Aoshima typography cat illustration simple stamp wood block texture illustration lino cut texture vector illustration japanese cat island cats geometric illustration vector
#0080 : Aoshima Island, Japan. Commonly referred to as Cat Island. 🐈‍⬛ This island is known for its large number of feline residents. The cat to human ratio is 10:1 with only 6 humans living on the island. Meow!

