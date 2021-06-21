Francois

BOLT BOY

Francois
Francois
  • Save
BOLT BOY robot car character hard surface modeling 3d
Download color palette

3d model of the character "Bolt Boy" created by Andrew Kolb.
Modeled with cinema 4D and Zbrush.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Francois
Francois

More by Francois

View profile
    • Like