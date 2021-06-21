Hendy

AERO Brand

AERO Brand badge club green fly pilot logo graphic design
The idea of this logo actually came from youtube, i watched a designer teaching how to make a bird with a quarter of circle. After that i "stumbled" a contest asking for logo using a seagull.

When i was searching for ideas, i accidently created some kind of badges, which i modified heavily into what you saw above :)

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
