Murals for 99 Ranch Market (Chandler, AZ)

Murals for 99 Ranch Market (Chandler, AZ)
Another giant all-freehand mural for one of the largest Asian supermarkets in the US, 99 Ranch, this time in Arizona 🏜 〰️✍️ Almost every part of this piece was drawn from memory of my approved concept sketches. No projectors, rulers/levels, or stencils were used, and all of the shading was done using just my hands.

