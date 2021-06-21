Natalia Perez Wahlberg

The roar of the lion

Natalia Perez Wahlberg
Natalia Perez Wahlberg
  • Save
The roar of the lion vector colorful illustrations colorful lion art animal illustration lion vector art vector illustration details colors lion illustration lions design animals adobe illustrator illustrations illustration art illustrator digital art illustration
Download color palette

I created this illustration in Adobe Illustrator. I started with the outline of one side, adding the shapes and eyes and all of the background in Illustrator for the iPad. Then I imported it into Illustrator for the desktop and cleaned it up, then started adding all the details.

Natalia Perez Wahlberg
Natalia Perez Wahlberg

More by Natalia Perez Wahlberg

View profile
    • Like