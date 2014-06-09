Grid view box hover

Ales Nesetril

Ales Nesetril
Ales Nesetril
blue yellow grid block hover animation loop video titles
A few weeks ago I was working together with "dark blue / yellow client” on a new homepage layout concept. One of the ideas was to try some grid view with big boxes. This is the hover state I wanted to use.

When you hover each block there is a short loop animation instead of some static image or zoom. Unfortunately they decided to go for another concept I created later :(

Posted on Jun 9, 2014
Multi-disciplinary Designer & Creative.

