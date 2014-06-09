Grid view box hover

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A few weeks ago I was working together with "dark blue / yellow client” on a new homepage layout concept. One of the ideas was to try some grid view with big boxes. This is the hover state I wanted to use.
When you hover each block there is a short loop animation instead of some static image or zoom. Unfortunately they decided to go for another concept I created later :(