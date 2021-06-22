Polywork Loading Animation

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
So happy to share this animation we put together for the Polywork iOS app. We are working hard on it's development and the plan is to use this as the loading animation.
If you look closely at the watch, you'll see some strange characters on it? What could they mean?!
Maybe the attachment to this post provides some clues...