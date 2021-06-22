Ben Fryc
Polywork Loading Animation

Polywork Loading Animation octane render octane c4d cinema4d 3d design branding motion graphics watch app loop animation logo 3d modeling hand polywork 3d
  1. polywork-loading-animation-dribbble.mp4
  2. Second.png
  3. Third.png

So happy to share this animation we put together for the Polywork iOS app. We are working hard on it's development and the plan is to use this as the loading animation.

If you look closely at the watch, you'll see some strange characters on it? What could they mean?!

Maybe the attachment to this post provides some clues...

attachment.png
2 MB
Your new professional network.
