Currerevagh Logo Design

design logo graphic design branding
Currarevagh House worked with me to update their visual identity and create a brand that could be used across print and digital media. We started by designing a logo which combined modern design elements while staying true to the traditional character of their boutique hotel.

https://hopscotchmultimedia.ie/portfolio/currarevagh-branding-packaging-design-2/

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
