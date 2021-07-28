Margarita Ivanchikova
200 Material Animations

200 animated Material Outline icons in 35 categories are available for free. Just put a link back to us as a thank you. ;)

Also, there are much more styles of animations ready to use in your projects.

Icons8 | Photos | Lunacy Software| Illustrations | Mega Creator | Music

We make icons, vectors, and design tools
