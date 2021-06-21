Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Credit Card Checkout

Credit Card Checkout app checkout ux ui design
Hello Friends,

I'm currently working on the Daily UI Challenge as part of my personal skill development.
Challenge Brief: Design a credit card checkout form or page.

I hope you enjoy it! Looking forward to comments & feedback!

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
