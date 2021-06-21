Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
bala krish

TRAVEL APP

bala krish
bala krish
  • Save
TRAVEL APP
Download color palette

Hi guys!🔥

I would like to show you the concept of a travel app. While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. With this app travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.

Hope you enjoyed it!❤️

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
bala krish
bala krish

More by bala krish

View profile
    • Like