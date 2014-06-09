Justin Harrell
Lullabot Notebook illustration notebook design robot sketch book fun drupal drupalcon handout lullabot
Was awesome to see this illustration on notebooks that Lullabot handed out at DrupalCon last week. Notebook layout/design done by @Jared Ponchot

