Analytics Chart | Daily UI 18

Analytics Chart | Daily UI 18 mobile app dark mode followers daily ui 18 dashboard reach audience chart analytics uiux design daily ui dailyui ux ui
Hello dribbblers,
This is my day 18 of the challenge. I designed an analytics dashboard featuring audience reach by device and country. Also tried to show insights on social connections. Tried dark themed design first time. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

