Saravanan Sampathkumar

Doctor Appointment Booking Mobile App

Saravanan Sampathkumar
Saravanan Sampathkumar
Doctor Appointment Booking Mobile App listing screen scheduling booking appointment mobile app ui ux home screen
This mobile app screen is a result of a UI exercise where the goal was to show list of hospitals available near by the searched location and their current token status. Post searching user can either simply book the appointment or schedule for later.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Saravanan Sampathkumar
Saravanan Sampathkumar

