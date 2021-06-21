Shamim alhasan

File Management Dashboard

Shamim alhasan
Shamim alhasan
  • Save
File Management Dashboard ui ux illustration design web design website design psd template user experience user interface design
Download color palette

Hello, Creative People Today, I am going to share my File Management Dashboard design. Hope you guys will like it. Plz, appreciate me.

For Project: shamimalhasan442@gmail.com

Shamim alhasan
Shamim alhasan

More by Shamim alhasan

View profile
    • Like