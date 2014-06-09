Dave Armstrong

Car Hero Mascot

Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong
  • Save
Car Hero Mascot knights ipad hero car automobile mascot sketch illustration technology
Download color palette

Now we're cookin!
We've got the look of the character selected, but the client wanted to see some facial hair. So hears some options and how to fuzzy up some faces.
The idea here is to create a mythical knight who protects you from scammers who give back payouts for trade-in cars: The Car Hero. So to help clarify that, the iPad idea was scrapped and we're trying out a sword and a tire. Next step: Colors.

50fe539701619e9c53162445d747b695
Rebound of
Knights with iPads
By Dave Armstrong
View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2014
Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong

More by Dave Armstrong

View profile
    • Like