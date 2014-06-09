Car Hero Mascot

Now we're cookin!

We've got the look of the character selected, but the client wanted to see some facial hair. So hears some options and how to fuzzy up some faces.

The idea here is to create a mythical knight who protects you from scammers who give back payouts for trade-in cars: The Car Hero. So to help clarify that, the iPad idea was scrapped and we're trying out a sword and a tire. Next step: Colors.