Oops! 404 Error!

Oops! 404 Error! day8 dailyui branding graphic design
Designed a 404 page for a Mountain Climbers Association's Website.
Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not everything can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and aesthetically pleasing.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
