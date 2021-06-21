Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Architecture Stationery Design

design modern dynamic white space european design color art direction graphic design branding stationery
The stationery design relies on the use of dynamic lines and active white space. The brand utilizes an interchangeable color scheme based on construction materials, and an adaptable logo, resulting in a creative space that allows Madden Architecture to make its own creative decisions.

Graphic Designer // Art Director
