Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jade Mihami

Getting started progression

Jade Mihami
Jade Mihami
  • Save
Getting started progression list checkbox progression card onboarding element
Download color palette

Getting started box to remind the user of his onboarding process and its completion

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Jade Mihami
Jade Mihami
Lead Product Designer @WTTJ

More by Jade Mihami

View profile
    • Like