Juneteenth (June + Nineteenth)

Juneteenth (June + Nineteenth) social media socialmedia banner email digitalart graphic design illustration editorialillustration editorial juneteenth collage art digital collage mixed media collage
Juneteenth collage created for DoSomething.Org social media and email blast.

