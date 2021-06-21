Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jade Mihami

WTTJ • Reworked articles

Jade Mihami
Jade Mihami
  • Save
WTTJ • Reworked articles desktop rework design article
WTTJ • Reworked articles desktop rework design article
WTTJ • Reworked articles desktop rework design article
Download color palette
  1. Thumbnail.png
  2. Light.png
  3. Article dark.png

Unreleased rework of the articles on WTTJ, focusing on having different cover layouts for added dynamism and customization

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Jade Mihami
Jade Mihami
Lead Product Designer @WTTJ

More by Jade Mihami

View profile
    • Like