Good for Sale
kolapo sanusi

Black and White Icon Pack

kolapo sanusi
kolapo sanusi
Hire Me
  • Save
Black and White Icon Pack icon sale vector icons custom app icons ios 14 icons ios 14 apps ios 14 homescreen iphone homescreen icon pack app icons ios 14 vector branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Black and White Icon Pack icon sale vector icons custom app icons ios 14 icons ios 14 apps ios 14 homescreen iphone homescreen icon pack app icons ios 14 vector branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Black and White Icon Pack icon sale vector icons custom app icons ios 14 icons ios 14 apps ios 14 homescreen iphone homescreen icon pack app icons ios 14 vector branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Black and White Icon Pack icon sale vector icons custom app icons ios 14 icons ios 14 apps ios 14 homescreen iphone homescreen icon pack app icons ios 14 vector branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Black and White Icon Pack icon sale vector icons custom app icons ios 14 icons ios 14 apps ios 14 homescreen iphone homescreen icon pack app icons ios 14 vector branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Black and White Icon Pack icon sale vector icons custom app icons ios 14 icons ios 14 apps ios 14 homescreen iphone homescreen icon pack app icons ios 14 vector branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. mockup-of-two-iphones-xs-floating-back-to-back-1526-el.png
  3. mockup-featuring-an-iphone-11-pro-among-other-gadgets-3835-el1.png
  4. iphone-11-pro-mockup-featuring-a-man-wearing-a-watch-2153-el1.png
  5. app-store-screenshot-maker-of-an-iphone-xr-standing-over-a-custom-background-25284 (1).png
  6. mockup-of-an-iphone-x-held-by-a-man-listening-to-a-podcast-24806.png

Black and White Icon Pack

Price
$3.99
Buy now
Available on cloudhosthome.com
Good for sale
Black and White Icon Pack
$3.99
Buy now

This Black on White Icon pack bring a feel of minimalism and luxury to your iOS Homescreen. The Icons give your phone a "tuxedo" look as if they were printed right off the press. Sleek and elegant, the contrast between the black and white, draws the viewing experience directly to the aesthetic.

kolapo sanusi
kolapo sanusi
Senior UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by kolapo sanusi

View profile
    • Like