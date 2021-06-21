Creative Studio Portfolio of komé

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers!!
Today I decided to get playful with vibrant gradients + Figma's smart animation and get an unexpected result. Never before spending a time with this sorcery feature by Figma.
100% would explore more about this feature to deliver a unique interaction.
What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.
Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box