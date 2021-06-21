Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creative Studio Portfolio of komé

Creative Studio Portfolio of komé hero gradient creative portfolio landing page website
Hello Dribbblers!!

Today I decided to get playful with vibrant gradients + Figma's smart animation and get an unexpected result. Never before spending a time with this sorcery feature by Figma.

100% would explore more about this feature to deliver a unique interaction.

What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.

Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
