Toilet paper tank

Toilet paper tank friendly fire arms friendlyfire tank toiletpaper photoshop cartoon illustration colorfull
The toilet paper tank is the first vehicle from a series I just started called:''Friendly fire arms''. The approach is more cartoonish compared to my other vehicles. Feel free to like my fb page as well for more sketches and works in progress: https://www.facebook.com/vspgfx

