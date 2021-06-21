Shannon Adams

"Tilt" WIP

Shannon Adams
Shannon Adams
Hire Me
  • Save
"Tilt" WIP monsters quixote medieval digital pencil lettering illustration
Download color palette

Just realized my first sketch on this was in 2012... still WIP.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Shannon Adams
Shannon Adams
Design / Illustration
Hire Me

More by Shannon Adams

View profile
    • Like