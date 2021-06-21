Kethu Yashaswi

I Redesigned the Libro review logo for a Book review Instagram page. ( Not an official Logo.)
Hope you enjoy it and thanks for visiting my Logofolio.

Wanna own a Logo for busniness or a Monogram for a personal brand?
I' am available for inquiry or collaboration shot me on email: yashaswikethu108@gmail.com
Feel free to contact me and happy to see you.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
