Mahaprasad

DailyUI#3_LandingPage

Mahaprasad
Mahaprasad
  • Save
DailyUI#3_LandingPage design ux ui
Download color palette

Task was to make a simple landing page with clear CTAs.
Hope whoever sees this likes it.

Feedbacks are welcome :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Mahaprasad
Mahaprasad

More by Mahaprasad

View profile
    • Like