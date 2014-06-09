Tom Bates

Rebound: Colour Scheme changes

Rebound: Colour Scheme changes ui imprint memex association simple meteor
Really kicked into overdrive for rethinking the memex project to get something that people can actually play with. So I've been thinking about more than just the map. Thinking of designing this as a platform/app. Here's what the projects page is looking like at the moment.

Posted on Jun 9, 2014
