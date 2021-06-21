Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tijana

Daily UI 008 - 404 page

Daily UI 008 - 404 page adobe illustrator illus 008 dailyui
Daily UI challenge day 008/100 - 404 page
I was afraid it would be worse, but I keep it simple, so it's not that bad. It's nice. Isn't it?

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
