Lee Jackson

Hotel Way-Finding Digital Signage

Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson
  • Save
Hotel Way-Finding Digital Signage design digital signage
Download color palette

Digital Signage content I designed for a hospitality client that wanted to guide guests to appropriate ballrooms for various conferences being held on-site. I created a faux weather feed graphic using the forecasted weather. The content was displayed on screens in hallways and main throughfares.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson

More by Lee Jackson

View profile
    • Like