U.S. Space Force Rebrand

Benjamin Oberemok for unfold
U.S. Space Force Rebrand logo concept exploration simple us logo modern cosmos space army logo badge unfold rebrand branding logoredesign logo
  1. Layout1.png
  2. Layout2.png
  3. Layout3.png

Wanted to share this concept rebrand for U.S. Space Force. The goal was to clean up their logo. What do you think?
