Lee Jackson

Hotel Promo-Board Digital Signage

Digital Signage content I designed for a hospitality client that wanted to raise awareness about their Spa services as well as their in-house restaurant during the offseason. This and a series of addl promos played in the lobby and in areas around the property.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
