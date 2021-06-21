Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitry Bercan ✪
Sber Design

SberPay

Dmitry Bercan ✪
Sber Design
Dmitry Bercan ✪ for Sber Design
Hire Us
  • Save
SberPay video gif card banking bank motion ui mobile clear design app motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
SberPay video gif card banking bank motion ui mobile clear design app motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
SberPay video gif card banking bank motion ui mobile clear design app motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
Download color palette
  1. SberPay.mp4
  2. post_00141.png
  3. post_00310.png
  4. post_00187.png

Payment system for android SberPay at SberBank online.
Take a look at details and turn on SOUND :) Enjoy

Sber Design
Sber Design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Sber Design

View profile
    • Like