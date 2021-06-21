Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
kolapo sanusi

Blue on White Icon Pack

kolapo sanusi
kolapo sanusi
Blue on White Icon Pack ui design custom app icons ios 14 icons iphone icons blue and white app icons iphone mockup iphone homescreen ios 14 icon pack icon pack vector branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
  1. Frame 1 (2).png
  2. mockup-of-a-man-with-an-iphone-11-in-one-hand-and-a-coffee-in-the-other-2126-el.png
  3. mockup-of-an-iphone-11-pro-placed-on-a-neat-desk-next-to-a-plant-pot-2155-el1.png
  4. app-store-screenshot-maker-of-an-iphone-xr-standing-over-a-custom-background-25284 (2).png
  5. iphone-x-mockup-of-a-man-listening-to-music-24809.png
  6. iphone-x-mockup-surrounded-by-audio-devices-25611.png

This new and refreshing icon pack for iOS 14 bring a new and refreshing look to your Homescreen. Sky blue logos and cloud white icons leave you at peace with every viewing. Transport your phone into a dream oasis. This icons pack comes filled with the most popular apps from the App store. Don't see your favorite app? message me for a free custom order.

Senior UI/UX Designer
