Lee Jackson

Barre Academy Promo-Board Digital Signage

Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson
  • Save
Barre Academy Promo-Board Digital Signage digital signage design
Download color palette

Digital Signage content I designed for a client that wanted to raise awareness about their barre workout center. This plays facing outside their windows to the streets.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson

More by Lee Jackson

View profile
    • Like