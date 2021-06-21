Maicon Moura

Editorial Project "Não Quero Patos Elétricos"

branding brand brand design design editorialdesign editorial
Editorial project for the science fiction novel "Não Quero Patos Elétricos".

Launched by Lettre, this book is a space adventure in humor.

About electric animals and a dying robot.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
