Maicon Moura

Editora Lettre / Brand - Identity

Maicon Moura
Maicon Moura
  • Save
Editora Lettre / Brand - Identity logo designlogo design branding brand identity brand design brand
Download color palette

Editora Lettre is an editor that was born to make the national literature scene have a new, sophisticated and young face. Lettre comes to say that the national author still has a chance.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Maicon Moura
Maicon Moura

More by Maicon Moura

View profile
    • Like