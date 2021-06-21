Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dressing up for Wedding Season

Dressing up for Wedding Season rangoli mandala traditional indian style ethnic season wedding india character procreate illsutration girl illustration
Made this illustration for my friend's birthday, one with the prettiest smile and the sweetest personality. The reference picture is one of her attending a wedding, decked in traditional Indian attire, with jewellery to match!

