Groceries Shopping & Delivery Landing page UI/UX Design

Groceries Shopping & Delivery Landing page UI/UX Design staples edible oils hero image hero banner popular shot trending shot food and drink online payment online grocery shopping delivery grocery uiux design minimalistic responsive web design landing page design minimalist clean ui
Hey Dribbblers,
Right now we are all going through a difficult moment. Getting out of the house is now the equivalent of death. 😥

Online stores are playing a vital role in making life easier in these difficult times. I am also working in an Groceries Shopping Website. We shared some of its designs with you.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.🖤

