Crat Platform - Brand Book

Hey!

Over the last couple of days, I have worked in smooth collaboration with Crat Inc. to strategize and study their existing brand, business problems, revenue models and distant/instant goals.

After doing so, I came up with the idea of a complete brand revamp alongside a website wireframe and development proposal. I will be hiring an independent freelance illustrator and graphic designer to work alongside me to craft unique custom icons and illustrations.

For now, we have finalized and implemented the monochromatic color palette, typography, layout structure, website design, Webflow CMS, animations, interactions and development.

Let me know your thoughts on this brand book concept (thanks @balkanbrothers).