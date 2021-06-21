Crat Platform - Brand Book

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey!
Over the last couple of days, I have worked in smooth collaboration with Crat Inc. to strategize and study their existing brand, business problems, revenue models and distant/instant goals.
After doing so, I came up with the idea of a complete brand revamp alongside a website wireframe and development proposal. I will be hiring an independent freelance illustrator and graphic designer to work alongside me to craft unique custom icons and illustrations.
For now, we have finalized and implemented the monochromatic color palette, typography, layout structure, website design, Webflow CMS, animations, interactions and development.
Let me know your thoughts on this brand book concept (thanks @balkanbrothers). Like and follow for more concepts, redesigns, explorations and client work