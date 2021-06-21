Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayush Soni

Crat Platform - Brand Book

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni
  • Save
Crat Platform - Brand Book ayushsoni ayush illustration software tone visual identity style guide guidebook brand book wireframe typography freelance strategy brand branding
Crat Platform - Brand Book ayushsoni ayush illustration software tone visual identity style guide guidebook brand book wireframe typography freelance strategy brand branding
Download color palette
  1. final twenty firstt.png
  2. superfinal twenty first.png

Hey!
Over the last couple of days, I have worked in smooth collaboration with Crat Inc. to strategize and study their existing brand, business problems, revenue models and distant/instant goals.

After doing so, I came up with the idea of a complete brand revamp alongside a website wireframe and development proposal. I will be hiring an independent freelance illustrator and graphic designer to work alongside me to craft unique custom icons and illustrations.

For now, we have finalized and implemented the monochromatic color palette, typography, layout structure, website design, Webflow CMS, animations, interactions and development.

Let me know your thoughts on this brand book concept (thanks @balkanbrothers). Like and follow for more concepts, redesigns, explorations and client work

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni

More by Ayush Soni

View profile
    • Like