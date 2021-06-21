Titus Smith

LOL Sober explorations

LOL Sober explorations brand identity avatar branding design badge lettering logo linework type illustration
The earliest version of the brand mark was this disco ball that divided the name up onto 3 lines. We evolved into a smiley face, which evolved into the final version. Read up on the project if you haven't already: https://www.thehideout.design/work/lol-sober

