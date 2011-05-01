Drew Smith

Weather Preview Updated

Drew Smith
Drew Smith
  • Save
Weather Preview Updated umberella rainbow rain weather iphone icon update
Download color palette

An update based on all of the great feedback I got from you guys. Still not perfect, and a new icon is being created based of Louis Harboe's suggestion.

Comments, Likes and Criticism welcomed and appreciated. :D

7b8ef1bbf698ad1afe29685dbdc1d2db
Rebound of
Weather Preview
By Drew Smith
View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Drew Smith
Drew Smith

More by Drew Smith

View profile
    • Like