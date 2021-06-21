Ahmad Rafianto

Hijawi, Plant Selling Platform

design android sell store minimalist clean green plant
Hijawi is an plant selling platform that i built with an simple and clean UI. Focuses on the user with the feature to personalise the recommended product with the user preferences. Hope u enjoy!

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
