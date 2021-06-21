What Do Experts Say About Branding?

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A slippery concept which many entrepreneurs and businesses fail to realize. It is called Branding. Much more different than what marketing is. Many people confuse it with logos and website designing. At the same time, people confuse it with social media reputation.
Maybe one can define it to be an amalgamation of all the above-mentioned figures. It's more about developing strategies to capitalize on your brand. But how to achieve it? Design Labs will be explaining to you the simple yet most neglected tips that businessmen often tend to forget while building a global brand.