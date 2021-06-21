What Do Experts Say About Branding?

A slippery concept which many entrepreneurs and businesses fail to realize. It is called Branding. Much more different than what marketing is. Many people confuse it with logos and website designing. At the same time, people confuse it with social media reputation.

Maybe one can define it to be an amalgamation of all the above-mentioned figures. It's more about developing strategies to capitalize on your brand. But how to achieve it? Design Labs will be explaining to you the simple yet most neglected tips that businessmen often tend to forget while building a global brand.