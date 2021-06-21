Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
News Paper Web Concept Design

News Paper Web Concept Design
  1. Newspaper final.mp4
  2. Thambnail newspaper.jpg

Hi There,
This is a website concept for Online News paper.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.

👉 Tools
Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, After Effect, Premiere Pro

Connect with me : saadibnsayed21@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
UX/UI, Interaction, 3D Designer. Taking New Project 👇💬
