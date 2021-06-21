News Paper Web Concept Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi There,
This is a website concept for Online News paper.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.
👉 Tools
Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, After Effect, Premiere Pro
👉 Check out my Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin to see more if you like my work
We’re Ready to help you on your next generation futuristic project?
Connect with me : saadibnsayed21@gmail.com
If you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work. 🙏🏻