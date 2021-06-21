Fatima Ezzahra

Bricall Website

Fatima Ezzahra
Fatima Ezzahra
  • Save
Bricall Website design icon ux
Download color palette

Bricall website this project was a part of my practice processus.
It was an update to the previous version.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Fatima Ezzahra
Fatima Ezzahra

More by Fatima Ezzahra

View profile
    • Like