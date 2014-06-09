Vini Diascanio

Digitalwall Logo

Vini Diascanio
Vini Diascanio
  • Save
Digitalwall Logo digitall wall logo digital signage
Download color palette

A logo for a digital signage managment system :)
"One screen to rule them all"

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2014
Vini Diascanio
Vini Diascanio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Vini Diascanio

View profile
    • Like