🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
3D in 2D.
I was mesmerized by seeing the work of 3D Illustrators and started thinking can I create the same using 2D?
After experimenting with blur, opacity and visualization of 3D colors in 2D form I have managed to create this piece.
Software used - Photoshop
get to know more about my stuff - https://www.instagram.com/chaitanyadraws/