Travel

Travel 2d illustration realistic illustration 3d illustration branding vector art illustrator graphic design design illustration
3D in 2D.
I was mesmerized by seeing the work of 3D Illustrators and started thinking can I create the same using 2D?
After experimenting with blur, opacity and visualization of 3D colors in 2D form I have managed to create this piece.
Software used - Photoshop

